JEE Mains Results 2025: Official website to check results, how to check when available on page

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be releasing the JEE Mains 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2025 Session 1 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 results live updates JEE Mains Results 2025: Know the official website to check session 1 results when out. (Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

While there is agency has not yet updated on the JEE Mains 2025 result notification so far, the information bulletin available on the official website stated that that the session 1 result will be announced by February 12.

Notably, the NTA has already released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer key on February 10, 2025, wherein it had dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1.

As per the rules, if a question is dropped, full marks for that question will be awarded to all candidates.

According to the NTA, the JEE final key answer key has been prepared after subject experts reviewed candidates' challenges against the provisional key which was released on February 4, 2025.

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency had also shared the' recorded responses and questions.

Candidates had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question to submit an objection. The window to raise objections closed on February 6, 2025.

The NTA had conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Likewise, Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning) was held in the second shift on January 30, from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

JEE Mains 2025 results: How to check session 1 scores when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the the JEE Mains 2025 results when out:

Visit the official website of JEE Mains 2025 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the JEE Mains 2025 session 1 scorecard link. Log in by entering your registered credentials. Your JEE Mains 2025 session 1 results will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.