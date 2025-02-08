JEE Main 2025: What happens when 2 candidates get same score? Check NTA's tie-breaking rule
JEE Main session 1 result is expected by February 12, as per the exam's information bulletin. Know how NTA resolves ties between 2 candidates.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 by February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The result date was mentioned in the exam's information bulletin.
If two candidates get the same NTA score in the JEE Main exam, NTA follows a method to resolve the ties. Here's a detailed look-
For paper 1 (BE/BTech)
Ties between candidates obtaining the same total NTA scores will be resolved in the following order:
- NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
- NTA score in Physics, followed by
- NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry.
If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.
Also read: JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply
For paper 2A (BArch)
- NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
- NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by
- NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part-1), followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part-2) in the test, followed by
If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.
For paper 2B (BPlanning)
- NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
- NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by
- NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part- 1), followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part- 2), followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (part-3).
If the tie remains, candidates will be assigned the same rank.