JEE Main 2025: What happens when 2 candidates get same score? Check NTA's tie-breaking rule

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2025 10:37 AM IST

JEE Main session 1 result is expected by February 12, as per the exam's information bulletin. Know how NTA resolves ties between 2 candidates.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 by February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025: What happens when 2 candidates get same score? (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The result date was mentioned in the exam's information bulletin.

If two candidates get the same NTA score in the JEE Main exam, NTA follows a method to resolve the ties. Here's a detailed look-

For paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Ties between candidates obtaining the same total NTA scores will be resolved in the following order:

  1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
  2. NTA score in Physics, followed by
  3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
  4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by
  5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics, followed by
  6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test, followed by
  7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry.

If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For paper 2A (BArch)

  1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
  2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by
  3. NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by
  4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by
  5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part-1), followed by
  6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part-2) in the test, followed by

If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For paper 2B (BPlanning)

  1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
  2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by
  3. NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by
  4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by
  5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part- 1), followed by
  6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part- 2), followed by
  7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (part-3).

If the tie remains, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

Follow Us On