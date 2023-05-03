Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the JEECUP 2023 registration date. The last date to register for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination has been extended till May 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2023 registration date extended till May 15 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Earlier the last date to apply was till March 5, 2023. The official website reads, “Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-05-2023.”

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on register.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.