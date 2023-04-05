Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 01:38 PM IST

The JSSC PGT TGT registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 3120 PGT and TGT posts today April 5. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to submit the applictaion fee till April 6.

Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in
Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

The JSSC PGT TGT application correction window will be activated on April 10 to April 12, 2023.

The application fee is 100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs50 as application fees.

Jharkhand JSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the applictaion link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Direct link to check regular vacancies

Direct link to check backlog vacancies

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand recruitment jobs + 1 more
jharkhand recruitment jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out