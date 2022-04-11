Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMER admit card 2022 released for Group B/C recruitment exam, direct link here
JIPMER admit card 2022 released for Group B/C recruitment exam, direct link here

  • JIPMER Puducherry has released the admit card for recruitment to various Group B and C posts. Direct link here.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 02:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has released the admit card for recruitment to various Group B and C posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in. 

The JIPMER examination for Nursing Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), and Dental Mechanic will be conducted on Sunday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The test for the positions of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II, and Medical Laboratory Technologist will be place on Sunday, April 17th from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The NTTC Technical Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant examinations will be place on April 17 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Direct link to download the admit card

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 143 vacancies, with 121 vacancies for Group B positions and 22 vacancies in the Group C positions.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on 'Announcements'

Click on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket and Mock Test for The Direct Recruitment For Various Group B & C Posts In JIPMER, Puducherry”.

Next, click on 'Download Now'

Key in your credentials and log in 

Your admit card will be displayed for the screen

Check and take print out.

Check notice here

 

 

 

 

