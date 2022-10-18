Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, link here

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:53 PM IST

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2021.

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.(HT Photo)
JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2021. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC is scheduled to conduct the JDLCCE exam 2021 from October 23 to November 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh.

The JDLCCE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer.

Candidates can access and download the admit card using their user ID and password.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’

Key in your User ID and password

The JDLCCE admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. jharkhand
admit card. jharkhand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out