JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, link here

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2021. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC is scheduled to conduct the JDLCCE exam 2021 from October 23 to November 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh.

The JDLCCE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer.

Candidates can access and download the admit card using their user ID and password.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’

Key in your User ID and password

The JDLCCE admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes