Karnataka PGCET 2024 postponed, application window reopens; official notice here

Karnataka PGCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 due to the university examinations in the state. The KEA said revised dates for the examination will be announced in due course. Karnataka PGCET 2024 postponed (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam was scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14 but many students submitted requests for postponement of PGCET 2024 considering the final semester examinations of some universities which are scheduled between July 5 and 10, it said.

“To protect the student's interest, KEA has postponed the PGCET-2024 exam scheduled to be held on 13 and 14th July 2024 and the revised dates will be published in the KEA website in due course,” the KEA said in an official statement.

The entrance test is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArchitecutre courses at participating institutions of the state.

The KEA has also announced the reopening of the application portal for PGCET 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to register for the examination can do it between 11 am on June 26 and 11:59 pm on July 7, it said.

The fee payment window will be open till 6 pm on July 9. No further extension be given in this application window.

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2024

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or kea.kar.nic.in. Go to admissions and open the ‘PGCET-2024 (M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M.Arch)’ page. Open the online application tab given on the right hand side of the page. Follow the instructions to fill the form, upload documents and pay the application fee. Once done, submit your form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form: Direct link to the exam page

For further information regarding the Karnataka PGCET, the candidates can check the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in.