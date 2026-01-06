KEAM 2026: Registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has started the registration process for KEAM 2026. Candidates who want to appear for examination for admission to Kerala Engineering, Architeture and Medical courses can find the link through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to apply is January 31, 2026. The last date to upload other required certificates/ documents is February 7, 2026.

Candidates should submit only one application for any of the courses or all of the courses. Do not send a printout of the Acknowledgment page or any other documents to the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

Direct link to apply for KEAM 2026 KEAM 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KEAM 2026 registration link is available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held at selected venues in all Districts in Kerala and in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and UAE on April 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026.