Kerala SET January 2022: Registration begins today, complete schedule here

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has started the registration process for Kerala SET January 2022 on October 20, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala State Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of LBS Centre on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The registration process will end on October 30, 2021.

As per the notice released by the Centre, the last date for online payment of registered candidate is till November 2, 2021 and admit card can be downloaded by candidates from December 20, 2021 onwards. The examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022.

Those who have acquired Master's Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed. degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other university recognised as equivalent thereto are eligible to apply for the SET JANUARY – 2022. First Year PG/B.Ed candidates are not eligible to apply for SET.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for candidates belonging to General/OBC category and ₹500/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Differenly abled. The mode of payment shall be only be paid through online mode. Cash/Money Order/ Cheque will not be accepted.