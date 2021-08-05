KSET answer key 2021 released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in, direct link

KSET answer key 2021: The University of Mysore has released the answer key of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) - 2021 on its official website.

Candidates, who have appeared in the examination can check the provisional answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

"Candidates, who are not satisfied with Provisional Key Answers, may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per question, which is refundable in case candidates claim is correct. The KSET decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of Final Answer Keys which will be notified on the KSET website", reads the official notice.

Candidates can raise their objections against the KSET answer key 2021 (if any) along with prescribed fee on or before August 23, 2021. After the last date the university will not accept any objection.

How to check KSET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Key Answers - 2021.”

A new page will appear on the display screen.