Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Calendars Part III

Logical Reasoning questions is an essential part of any competitive exam like CAT, UPSC, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, etc. Solving logical reasoning questions with ease to score better is possible if the candidate practices important concepts. Solving logical reasoning questions with ease to score better is possible if the candidate practices important concepts.(HT file)

One such important concept is the topic of Calendars which are quite often found in exam papers. Depending upon the difficulty, the questions in this model can be made tough.

Hence, it is important for candidates to be aware of the basic concepts so that it becomes easy to use them and solve the questions. Here are some points to remember:

100 years = 24 Leap years + 76 Normal years

because a leap year occurs in every 4 years

i.e (24 x 2) + (76 x1) odd days

because a Leap year has 2 odd days and a Normal year has 1 odd day. Hence, 100 years will have 124 odd days in total. This can also be written as:

124 odd days = 17 weeks + 5 days and that becomes 5 days.

Can you answer this?

How many odd days are there in 300 years? (Hint: use the same method explained above)

Answers for Calendars Part I questions.

It was Wednesday on December 1, 2021. What was the day of the week December 1, 2022?

Answer = Thursday