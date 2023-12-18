close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Calendars Part III

Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Calendars Part III

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2023 09:57 AM IST

One such important concept for competitive exams is the topic of Calendars which are quite often found in exam papers.

Logical Reasoning questions is an essential part of any competitive exam like CAT, UPSC, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, etc. Solving logical reasoning questions with ease to score better is possible if the candidate practices important concepts.

Solving logical reasoning questions with ease to score better is possible if the candidate practices important concepts.(HT file)
Solving logical reasoning questions with ease to score better is possible if the candidate practices important concepts.(HT file)

One such important concept is the topic of Calendars which are quite often found in exam papers. Depending upon the difficulty, the questions in this model can be made tough.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: Logical reasoning brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle in a minute?

Hence, it is important for candidates to be aware of the basic concepts so that it becomes easy to use them and solve the questions. Here are some points to remember:

100 years = 24 Leap years + 76 Normal years

because a leap year occurs in every 4 years

i.e (24 x 2) + (76 x1) odd days

because a Leap year has 2 odd days and a Normal year has 1 odd day. Hence, 100 years will have 124 odd days in total. This can also be written as:

124 odd days = 17 weeks + 5 days and that becomes 5 days.

Also Read: Brain Teaser: ‘90% will pass’ this logical reasoning question. Can you solve it?

Can you answer this?

How many odd days are there in 300 years? (Hint: use the same method explained above)

Answers for Calendars Part I questions.

It was Wednesday on December 1, 2021. What was the day of the week December 1, 2022?

Answer = Thursday

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out