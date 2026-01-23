MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026: Last date to register today at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026 on January 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for these two courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The tentative exam date is March 27 to March 29, 2026 for MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET 2026 and tentative exam date for MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET-2026 is April 1 to April 2, 2026.

APAAR ID is mandatory for CET registration. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID should create it through DigiLocker.

Direct link to apply for MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026

MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH B.Ed & LLB 3 Yrs CET Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the hall ticket of CET Examination 2026 will only be generated for the course for which candidate has filled the CET Application form. CET application form filled for one course cannot be considered for other course. Hence, candidates are being requested to fill the form correctly for the course for which he/she want to take admission by appearing CET Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.