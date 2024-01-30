 MAH CET 2024: Last date to apply extended for MBA, 3-year LLB, other courses | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
MAH CET 2024: Last date to apply extended for MBA, 3-year LLB, other courses

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Registration deadline extended for various courses by Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for various courses. According to the official notification, the registration deadline has been extended for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)- CET)-2024, MAH-M.Ed CET-2024, MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024, MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET2024, MAH- MBA/MMS-CET2024, MAH-M.HMCT CET2024 and other courses. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Last day to apply for MAH MBA CET 2024 and other courses extended to February 6(HT file)
Last day to apply for MAH MBA CET 2024 and other courses extended to February 6(HT file)

The last day to apply for the MAH MBA CET 2024 and other courses has been extended to February 6, and the registration period for the MAH LLB 3-year CET 2024 has been extended to February 10.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

The MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET 2024 exam will be conducted on March 12 and March 13. The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET 2024 will be held on March 9 and March 10. The MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCTCET-2024 exam will be conducted on March 4 to March 6. The MAH-MCA CET-2024 exam will be held on March 14.

