MAT 2024: All that MBA aspirants need to know about the exam

Aspirants who aim to study management courses from the best B-schools in the country prepare for various competitive exams and the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is one among them. The MAT score secured by the candidate is valid for 1 year(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)

MAT examination is conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) which will help the B-Schools to screen candidates for admission into MBA and allied programs.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates appearing for MAT need to be a graduate in any discipline from any recognised University or equivalent recognised degree.

According to AIMA, final year students in any undergraduate (i.e. B.A, B.Sc., B.Com., B.Tech., etc) can also appear provisionally.

There is no age bar and job experience is not necessary to take the test.

Mode of Test:

AIMA states that candidates can take MAT in the following modes:

(i) Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or

(ii) Paper Based Test (PBT) or

(iii) Computer Based Test (CBT) or

(iv) Paper Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (PBT+IBT) or

(v) Double Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT+IBT) or

(vi) Computer Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (CBT+IBT) or

(vii) Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT)

Validity of the score:

The MAT score secured by the candidate is valid for 1 year

Exam Pattern:

There will be 200 questions that need to be answered in 150 minutes.

Section No of questions Time Suggested (Minutes) Language Comprehension 40 30 Mathematical Skills 40 40 Data Analysis and Sufficiency 40 35 Intelligence and Critical Reasoning 40 30 Indian and Global Environment 40 15 Total 200 150

