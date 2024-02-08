 MAT 2024: All that MBA aspirants need to know about the exam | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MAT 2024: All that MBA aspirants need to know about the exam

MAT 2024: All that MBA aspirants need to know about the exam

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 03:44 PM IST

Aspirants who aim to study management courses from the best B-schools in the country prepare for various competitive exams and the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is one among them.

The MAT score secured by the candidate is valid for 1 year(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
MAT examination is conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA) which will help the B-Schools to screen candidates for admission into MBA and allied programs.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates appearing for MAT need to be a graduate in any discipline from any recognised University or equivalent recognised degree.

According to AIMA, final year students in any undergraduate (i.e. B.A, B.Sc., B.Com., B.Tech., etc) can also appear provisionally.

There is no age bar and job experience is not necessary to take the test.

Mode of Test:

AIMA states that candidates can take MAT in the following modes:

(i) Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or

(ii) Paper Based Test (PBT) or

(iii) Computer Based Test (CBT) or

(iv) Paper Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (PBT+IBT) or

(v) Double Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT+IBT) or

(vi) Computer Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (CBT+IBT) or

(vii) Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT)

Validity of the score:

The MAT score secured by the candidate is valid for 1 year

Exam Pattern:

There will be 200 questions that need to be answered in 150 minutes.

SectionNo of questionsTime Suggested (Minutes)
Language Comprehension4030
Mathematical Skills4040
Data Analysis and Sufficiency4035
Intelligence and Critical Reasoning4030
Indian and Global Environment4015
Total200150

Also Read: MAT 2024: PBT registration underway at mat.aima.in, last date to apply Feb 20

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
