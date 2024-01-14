close_game
MHT CET 2024 registration for PCB and PCM courses begins on January 16 at mahacet.org

HT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 02:11 PM IST

MHT CET 2024 registration for PCB and PCM courses begins on January 16 at mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin MHT CET 2024 on January 16, 2024 onwards. Candidates can apply for PCB and PCM courses through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The last date to apply for MAH-MHT CET 2024 is till March 1, 2024.

The examination for the PCB group will be conducted from April 16 to April 23, and the PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024. The CET Examination for the said courses will be conducted at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State.

MHT CET 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the revised syllabus, the questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council Of Educational Research And Training, Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper. There will be no Negative Marking, however difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application based. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

