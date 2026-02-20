State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2026 registration window on February 20, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026: Last date to apply for PCM, PCB courses at mahacet.org, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply for MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 is also today, February 20.

The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee can be checked on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.