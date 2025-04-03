MHT CET Admit Card 2025 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link to download PCB group hall tickets here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET Admit Card 2025 for only PCB group on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Admit Card 2025 live updates MHT CET Admit Card 2025; Download PCB group hall tickets via direct link here.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to sign in using their Registered Email ID and Password.

Notably, MAH- MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025 examination will be conducted on April 9 to April 17 (except April 10 and 14, 2025).

Whereas MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025 will be held on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

The examination will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The MHT-CET 2025 will include three multiple-choice Questions (MCQs), each consisting 100 marks. The questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper.

MHT CET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the PCB group hall tickets

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Admit Card is live for MHT- CET (PCB Group) A.Y. 2025-26. Kindly Download.” Enter your login details and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.