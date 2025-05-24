Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
MHT CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at cetcell.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 24, 2025 09:42 AM IST

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 objection window closes today, May 24, 2025. The direct link to raise objection is given here. 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET Answer Key 2025 objection window. Candidates who have downloaded the answer key can raise objections against the provisional key through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the above-mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through the candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. The candidate will have to pay 1000/—per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through thecandidate login only.

Direct link to raise objections 

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections 

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on candidates login link and enter the details.

3. Login to the account and check the MHT CET Answer Key 2025.

4. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

6. Click on submit and your objection has been raised.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCM group out at cetcell.mahacet.org, raise objections till tomorrow

The MHT CET (PCM Group) exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

