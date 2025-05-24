State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET Answer Key 2025 objection window. Candidates who have downloaded the answer key can raise objections against the provisional key through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at cetcell.mahacet.org

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the above-mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through the candidate’s login only as per the above schedule. The candidate will have to pay ₹1000/—per question/per objection (Non-refundable) online through thecandidate login only.

MHT CET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on candidates login link and enter the details.

3. Login to the account and check the MHT CET Answer Key 2025.

4. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

6. Click on submit and your objection has been raised.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET (PCM Group) exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025). The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres across Maharashtra and outside in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.