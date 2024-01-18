MPPSC SSE and SFS prelims exam final answer key released, link here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023 today, January 18. Candidates who have appeared for the SSE and SFS prelims exams can download the final answer key from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC releases final answer key for State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2023(Shutterstock)

The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys.

MPPSC SSE and SFS prelims exam final answer key: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the answer key

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Final Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023, Dated 18/01/2024”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the final answer key

Take the printout for future reference.