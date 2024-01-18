MPPSC SSE and SFS prelims exam final answer key released, link here
MPPSC has released the final answer key for the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023 today, January 18. Candidates who have appeared for the SSE and SFS prelims exams can download the final answer key from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The results will be prepared based on the final answer keys.
Direct link to check the final answer key
MPPSC SSE and SFS prelims exam final answer key: How to check
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the answer key
Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Final Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023, Dated 18/01/2024”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the final answer key
Take the printout for future reference.