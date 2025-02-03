NATA 2025 registration begins at nata.in, here's direct link to apply

The NATA 2025 registration process has commenced on the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Candidates who would like to apply for NATA 2025 can visit the official website of NATA at nata.in. The application fee for General/ OBC category candidates is ₹ 1750/- and for SC/ST/EWS/PwD category candidates it is ₹ 1250/-. (Representative Image)(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

About NATA 2025 exam:

NATA is an aptitude test that assesses a candidate's ability through a variety of testing formats. As per the official website, the examination will commence on March 1, 2025, and conclude in June 2025.

Direct Link to apply

Timetable:

On Fridays, the examination will be held in the afternoon—from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. On Saturdays, it will be held in two shifts—the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Exam pattern:

NATA 2025 will be conducted as a comprehensive aptitude test consisting of Part A (Drawing and Composition) which will be in offline mode and Part B (MCQ- Multiple Choice Questions and NCQ-No Choice Questions) which will be in online adaptive mode. The exam will be held in English and Hindi medium.

Also Read: Maharashtra to establish country's first Artificial Intelligence university

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates fulfilling the below criteria prescribed by the Council can appear for NATA 2025:

i) Passed or appearing in 10+1 Examination with PCM Subjects;

ii) Passed or appearing in 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects:

iii) Passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as subjects

Application fee details:

The application fee for General/ OBC category candidates is ₹1750/- and for SC/ST/EWS/PwD category candidates it is ₹1250/-.

For candidates under the transgender category candidates, the application fee is ₹1000/- and for candidates outside India, it is ₹15000/-.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NAAC inspection committee chairman, JNU professor among 10 held by CBI for graft