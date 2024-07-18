NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live: Supreme Court to hear pleas related to NEET UG today
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today, July 18, a batch of petitions concerning the controversial NEET-UG 2024 exam. The cause list of the Supreme Court shows that a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations, news agency PTI reported....Read More
Notably, the apex court had adjourned the hearing in the case on July 11 citing that some parties were yet to receive the responses by the Centre and the NTA.
Furthermore, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud had informed during the hearing that it had received the status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the investigation into the alleged paper leak case, which would be considered on the next date.
It may be mentioned here that the Centre filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court last week asserting the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam process, highlighting key findings from the IIT-Madras data analysis. The Centre stated that the IIT Madras report revealed no indications of mass malpractice or any localized set of candidates benefiting unduly. It added that the distribution of high marks was consistent across centres.
The NTA, too, filed a separate affidavit in which it said that it had conducted an analysis of the distribution of marks which indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and that there seems to be no extraneous factor that would influence it.
On July 8, the apex court directed the NTA to disclose fully three aspects: when the paper leak first took place, how question papers were disseminated, and the time between the leak's occurrence and the actual conduct of the exam.
CJI DY Chandrachud had said that the paper leak is an admitted fact, and it is beyond doubt that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The consequences of it is what we are considering, the Chief Justice said.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on Supreme Court on NEET UG 2024.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: Patna court sends key accused in paper leak case to CBI custody
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: A special court in Patna on Wednesday sent the key accused in the NEET-UG paper-leak case, who allegedly stole the exam paper from a trunk of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, to the CBI's custody for 14 days, officials said. Read here.
(PTI)
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: What NTA said in its affidavit
The NTA, which filed a separate affidavit on similar lines, said it has carried out an analysis of distribution of marks at the national, state and city levels.
"This analysis indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: Findings of the IIT Madras data analysis report shared by the Centre
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: The Centre, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, stated that a data analysis report by IIT Madras revealed no indications of mass malpractice or any localized set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores.
According to the Centre, IIT-Madras conducted an analysis of the top 1,40,000 ranks for 2023 and 2024 to detect any abnormalities.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: SC suggested using data analytics, identifying modalities to segregate the tainted from the untainted
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: On the July 8 hearing, the Supreme Court asked the NTA and the centre whether it is feasible to use data analytics to identify the suspect cases.
The court said that authorities shall identify the modalities to be followed to segregate the tainted from the untainted, if possible.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: NTA was asked to make disclosure in 3 aspects
NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: On July 8, the SC directed the NTA to make full disclosure in three aspects: when the paper leak first took place, how question papers were disseminated, and the time between the leak's occurrence and the actual conduct of the exam.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: What CJI said previously
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: During the July 8 hearing of the NEET UG re-exam pleas, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the paper leak is an admitted fact, and it is beyond doubt that the integrity of the exam has been compromised.
The consequences of the paper leak it is what the court is considering, the Chief Justice said.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: CBI submitted its status report
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: The CJI informed that the court had received the status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the investigation into the alleged paper leak case, and it would be considered on the next date. The hearing will take place today, July 18.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: What happened previously
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: On July 11, the top court adjourned the hearing until July 18, as some parties were yet to receive the responses filed by the Centre and the NTA.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: CJI-led bench to hear the pleas
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: As per the Supreme Court cause list of July 18, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of cases pending in various high courts to avoid a multiplicity of litigations, PTI has reported.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions related to NEET UG today
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today, July 18, a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden NEET UG medical entrance examination.