NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live: Supreme Court to hear pleas related to NEET UG today

NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today, July 18, a batch of petitions concerning the controversial NEET-UG 2024 exam. The cause list of the Supreme Court shows that a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations, news agency PTI reported....Read More

Notably, the apex court had adjourned the hearing in the case on July 11 citing that some parties were yet to receive the responses by the Centre and the NTA.

Furthermore, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud had informed during the hearing that it had received the status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the investigation into the alleged paper leak case, which would be considered on the next date.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court last week asserting the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam process, highlighting key findings from the IIT-Madras data analysis. The Centre stated that the IIT Madras report revealed no indications of mass malpractice or any localized set of candidates benefiting unduly. It added that the distribution of high marks was consistent across centres.

The NTA, too, filed a separate affidavit in which it said that it had conducted an analysis of the distribution of marks which indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and that there seems to be no extraneous factor that would influence it.

On July 8, the apex court directed the NTA to disclose fully three aspects: when the paper leak first took place, how question papers were disseminated, and the time between the leak's occurrence and the actual conduct of the exam.

CJI DY Chandrachud had said that the paper leak is an admitted fact, and it is beyond doubt that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The consequences of it is what we are considering, the Chief Justice said.

