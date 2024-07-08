NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: CJI-led bench to hear pleas on exam irregularities today
The Supreme Court of India will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the SC website, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam.
The sanctity of several national-level entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), including the NEET UG, is in question amid allegations of paper leaks and other malpractices.
In separate affidavits, the centre and the NTA showed unwillingness to scrap the exam and hold a re-examination.
In their responses, they have said the CBI has taken over the cases registered in different states.
"It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared," the Centre said.
"Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024," the Education ministry said.
The NTA, in its separate affidavit, said, "The cancellation of the entire examination on the basis of the aforesaid factor, would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates."
The claim of "mass malpractice" during the exam is “completely unfounded, misleading, and lacks any basis”, it added.
The government also informed that it has formed a high-level panel of experts to suggest effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth and fair examinations by the NTA.
Check live updates on the Supreme Court hearing of the NEET UG result cancellation and re-exam pleas below.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin NEET UG counselling by the end of this month. The official schedule has not been released yet.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: A total of 67 students scored 720 marks in NEET UG 2024, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination.
However, the number of toppers reduced to 61 from 67 after the re-test.
In the affidavit, the Education Ministry said that there was no proof of a large-scale breach of confidentiality and that scrapping the test would not be rational.
"Scrapping the exam in its entirety would seriously jeopardise the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024," the ministry said.
In the affidavit, the government mentioned that it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to suggest effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth, and fair examinations by the NTA.
The panel will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and structure, and the functioning of the National Testing Agency, it said.
In a separate affidavit, the National Testing Agency (NTA) reiterated that the cancellation of the exam will be counterproductive and harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates.
The claim of mass malpractice during the exam is “completely unfounded, misleading, and lacks any basis”, it added.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live: In a recent affidavit, the centre said scrapping the exam would jeopardize lakhs of candidates who attempted it.
"It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared," the Centre said.
"Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024," it added.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live: As per the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the SC website, the bench is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing Live: The Supreme Court will hear today a batch of petitions related to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024. The matter will be placed before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.