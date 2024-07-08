NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live Updates:The Supreme Court of India will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the SC website, the bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam....Read More

The sanctity of several national-level entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), including the NEET UG, is in question amid allegations of paper leaks and other malpractices.

In separate affidavits, the centre and the NTA showed unwillingness to scrap the exam and hold a re-examination.

In their responses, they have said the CBI has taken over the cases registered in different states.

"It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared," the Centre said.

"Scrapping the exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024," the Education ministry said.

The NTA, in its separate affidavit, said, "The cancellation of the entire examination on the basis of the aforesaid factor, would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates."

The claim of "mass malpractice" during the exam is “completely unfounded, misleading, and lacks any basis”, it added.

The government also informed that it has formed a high-level panel of experts to suggest effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth and fair examinations by the NTA.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check live updates on the Supreme Court hearing of the NEET UG result cancellation and re-exam pleas below.