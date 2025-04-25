NEET 2025 Admit Card: When will NTA release hall tickets? Here's what we know

NEET 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions on May 4. The NTA has released exam city intimation slips for the test and will issue admit cards next at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2025 Admit Card: When will NTA release hall tickets? (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to the exam's information bulletin, admit cards will be released on neet.nta.nic.in by May 1, 2025.

The exam will be held offline, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In the exam city intimation slip notification, the agency clarified that the document is different from admit cards. It is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located.

Candidates will receive admit cards with the detailed address of the exam centre, their roll numbers, and other important details. The admit card will also contain important exam-day instructions.

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid and original photo identity card, and their photographs. The admit card will mention the photograph specifications and a list of acceptable identity cards.

How to download NEET 2025 admit card when out?

Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Open the NEET UG 2025 admit card tab.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card.

For any help regarding NEET UG, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG is the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

It is one of the biggest exams in the country in terms of the number of participants, with over 20 lakh students taking it every year.

