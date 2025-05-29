NEET 2025 Answer Key News Live Updates: How to check NEET UG provisional key when released
NEET 2025 Answer Key News Live Updates: The NTA will release the NEET UG Answer Key 2025 on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Check the steps to download the provisional key when released.
NEET 2025 Answer Key News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the answer key for NEET UG 2025. Once out, candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2025 will be able to check the provisional key from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in....Read More
The NTA will also share NEET UG question papers and responses of candidates.
When the answer key is released, the agency will invite objections from candidates, if any.
To do so, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.
Notably, the undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025. The exam was from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.
NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET UG 2025 answer key when released and raise objections:
- Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link to download NEET UG answer key
- Enter your log in credentials and submit.
- Check your answer key displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
