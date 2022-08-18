Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates
Live

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates

  • NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA will publish NEET answer key, question paper and response sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. Live updates:
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key live updates
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key live updates(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2022 answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. Now over a month since the exam – the test was held on July 17 – answer key along with candidates' response sheets and question paper are expected to be published soon. 

NTA will first publish the preliminary answer key and after that, final answer key and result will be declared. Candidates will be given time to raise objections to the preliminary key. 

This year, over 18 lakh students have taken the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Notably, the upper age cap for appearing in the test has been removed recently. 

Aspirants can follow this blog to know all the latest developments regarding the NEET exam – answer key, result, response sheet, cut-offs and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 18, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    NEET 2022 marking scheme

    For correct answers: +4

    Incorrect answers: -1

    Not attempted/marked for review: No marks

  • Aug 18, 2022 08:48 AM IST

    How to check NEET answer key

    1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Go to student activity
    3. Open the answer key link given there 
    4. Login with application number and password.
    5. Download the NEET UG answer key
  • Aug 18, 2022 08:29 AM IST

    NEET answer key 2022 today?

    As per reports, NEET UG answer key will be published on August 18. There is no official confirmation regarding this. 

  • Aug 18, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Login credentials required to download NEET answer key 2022

    Login credentials for NEET answer key include application number and date of birth. 

  • Aug 18, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Where to check NEET answer key

    NEET answer key, once released, can be checked on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

  • Aug 18, 2022 08:12 AM IST

    NEET 2022: Exam held on July 17

    It has now been over a moth since NEET UG exam was held. NTA is yet to publish answer key, candidates' response sheets and question papers. 

  • Aug 18, 2022 08:04 AM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the official answer key of NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet answer key

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 09:09 AM IST
  • NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA will publish NEET answer key, question paper and response sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. Live updates:
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key live updates(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key live updates(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPPSC ARO admit cards for screening test released at uppsc.up.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:28 AM IST
  • UPPSC ARO admit card: UPPSC ARO admit card Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the radio officer (screening) examination for the post of Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) 2018.
UPPSC ARO admit cards: Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.nic.in)
UPPSC ARO admit cards: Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC tentative answer key 2022 released for Phase X selection post exam

competitive exams
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:21 AM IST
  • SSC tentative answer key 2022: Staff selection commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Phase-X selection posts examination and selection posts Ladakh examination 2022.
SSC tentative answer key 2022: Interested candidates can now access the tentative answer keys at the official website ssc.nic.in.(ssc.nic.in)
SSC tentative answer key 2022: Interested candidates can now access the tentative answer keys at the official website ssc.nic.in.(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Applications for 53 DAO posts begin at tspsc.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 10:08 PM IST
  • TSPSC recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) works Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in the state.
TSPSC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in.(HT file)
TSPSC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download on cetcell.mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 08:20 PM IST
MHT CET Answer Key 2022 will be released in due course of time. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website by following these simple steps.
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download on cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download on cetcell.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CUET Exam: Tech glitches again , students claim exam cancelled at some centres

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Technical glitches continued to mar the fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday with several students claiming that the exam was cancelled at their respective centres.
CUET Exam: Tech glitches again , students claim exam cancelled at some centres
CUET Exam: Tech glitches again , students claim exam cancelled at some centres
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story

IBPS clerk prelims call letter 2022 released, download admit cards now

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:56 PM IST
  • IBPS clerk prelims call letter 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online preliminary exam call letters for CRP-Clerks XII.
IBPS clerk prelims call letter 2022: Call letters have been released for the preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks in participating banks which is scheduled to be held in the month of September, 2022.(ibps.in)
IBPS clerk prelims call letter 2022: Call letters have been released for the preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks in participating banks which is scheduled to be held in the month of September, 2022.(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 05:21 PM IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections on neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:16 PM IST
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be released soon. Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections against the answer key.
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections on neet.nta.nic.in(Getty Images)
NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections on neet.nta.nic.in(Getty Images)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results today on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 11:31 AM IST
  • TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 will be announced at 4 pm on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results today on lawcet.tsche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results today on lawcet.tsche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key released on ssc.nic.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Aug 17, 2022 08:29 AM IST
  • SSC CHSL tier 1 2021 answer key and question papers have been published on ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2021 out on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2021 out on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 07:25 PM IST
SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through direct link given below.
SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, get link here

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 07:04 PM IST
  • DSSSB has released the admit card for the post of Patwari at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, get link here(PTI)
DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, get link here(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

RRB CBT Phase II: Link for viewing exam city to be out soon, check scheduled

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 06:59 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), has released the exam schedule for the RRB Computer Based Test, (CBT) Phase-II exam.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Matrix.(Rajkumar/File)
The recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Matrix.(Rajkumar/File)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

RRB NTPC Exam: Skill test re-exam date released, notice here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 06:00 PM IST
RRB NTPC Exam skill test re-exam date have been released. Candidates can check the exam date and other details below.
RRB NTPC Recruitment(Rajkumar)
RRB NTPC Recruitment(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out