NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in, updates
- NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA will publish NEET answer key, question paper and response sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. Live updates:
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2022 answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. Now over a month since the exam – the test was held on July 17 – answer key along with candidates' response sheets and question paper are expected to be published soon.
NTA will first publish the preliminary answer key and after that, final answer key and result will be declared. Candidates will be given time to raise objections to the preliminary key.
This year, over 18 lakh students have taken the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Notably, the upper age cap for appearing in the test has been removed recently.
Aspirants can follow this blog to know all the latest developments regarding the NEET exam – answer key, result, response sheet, cut-offs and more.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 18, 2022 09:09 AM IST
NEET 2022 marking scheme
For correct answers: +4
Incorrect answers: -1
Not attempted/marked for review: No marks
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:48 AM IST
How to check NEET answer key
- Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
- Go to student activity
- Open the answer key link given there
- Login with application number and password.
- Download the NEET UG answer key
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:29 AM IST
NEET answer key 2022 today?
As per reports, NEET UG answer key will be published on August 18. There is no official confirmation regarding this.
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Login credentials required to download NEET answer key 2022
Login credentials for NEET answer key include application number and date of birth.
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Where to check NEET answer key
NEET answer key, once released, can be checked on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:12 AM IST
NEET 2022: Exam held on July 17
It has now been over a moth since NEET UG exam was held. NTA is yet to publish answer key, candidates' response sheets and question papers.
-
Aug 18, 2022 08:04 AM IST
NEET 2022 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the official answer key of NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
