NEET MDS 2025 registrations begin today at natboard.edu.in, check important dates, application fee, exam scheme & more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will be opening the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same will be able to submit their applications on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2025 registrations will commence on February 18, 2025 at natboard.edu.in.

Notably, as per the schedule, the registration link will be made active after 3 PM and the last day to apply is March 10, 2025 up to 11:55 PM.

The application correction window will be opened from March 14, 2025 to March 17, 2025.

Furthermore, deficiencies relating to uploaded images (photo, signature, thumb impression) will be informed to the concerned candidates which can be rectified during the final edit window from March 27, 2025 to March 31, 2025.

The NEET MDS 2025 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM, and the results will tentatively be out by May 19, 2025.

Application fee:

To apply, candidates will need to pay an online examination fee of ₹3,500 (for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates) and ₹2,500 (for SC, ST and PWD category candidates.)

Candidates must note here that applications once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Fees will neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances, the NBEMS said in the official information brochure.

The examination fee can be paid via Credit Cards/Debit Cards/UPI only.

Additionally, candidates who remain absent or are disqualified for any reason will have their examination fee forfeited.

Eligibility criteria:

For admission into the Master in Dental Surgery course, applicants must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a University or Institute in India and must be registered with the State Dental Council. He/she must have obtained provisional or permanent registration and must have undergone one year compulsory rotatory internship in an approved/recognized dental college. Candidates undergoing compulsory rotatory internship/practical training of 12 months after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or foreign dental degree recognized by Govt. of India/DCI) and is likely to complete it by March 31, 2025 can appear in the examination but they will not be eligible for admission unless they complete the compulsory rotatory internship and obtained provisional or permanent registration on or before March 31, 2025, or the candidate submits a certificate to the Head of the Institution informing that he/she will complete the internship by said date. Dates mentioned by the candidates in respect of 12 months compulsory rotatory resident internship i.e. starting date, ending date will be treated as final and candidates are required to submit original compulsory rotatory resident internship completion certificate at the time of counselling. Candidates found ineligible at any stage of NEET-MDS 2025 will not be allowed to appear in the examination and/or counselling. Requests to appear in NEET-MDS 2025 from candidates who have completed internship after March 31, 2025 or possess qualifications not recognised as per the Dentists Act will be rejected. Admit cards issued for the examination will be purely provisional for the eligibility of the candidates.

Scheme of NEET MDS 2025 exam

NEET MDS 2025 will be conducted on April 19, 2025 as a computer-based test in one day and single session. The examination will be a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) test. The exam consists of 240 multiple choice questions, each question having 4 options in English only. Candidates are required to choose the correct response Time allotted for the exam is 3 hours. For a correct response, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for an incorrect response. No marks will be awarded to un-attempted questions.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.