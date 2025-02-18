RRB Recruitment: Last date to apply for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies extended

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have once again extended the application deadline for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies. Candidates can now apply up to February 21 (11:59 pm) at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies extended

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

Originally, the application deadline was February 6. It was first extended to February 16 and then to February 21.

As per the latest notification on the official websites of RRBs, the application form correction window (without fee) will open on February 24 and close on February March 5.

With a modification fee, application forms can be edited between March 6 and 15.

The application fee payment window will remain open till February 23.

RRB Recruitment: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is for 1,036 vacancies. Check the post-wise vacancy details below.

Name of the post Pay level (as per 7th CPC Initial salary Age limit (as on January 1, 20250 Number of vacancies Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects 8 ₹ 47600 18 - 48 187 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 38 3 Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects 7 Rs44900 18 – 48 338 Chief Law Assistant 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 43 54 Public Prosecutor 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 35 20 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 48 18 Scientific Assistant/Training 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 38 2 Junior Translator/Hindi 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 130 Senior Publicity Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 3 Staff and Welfare Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 59 Librarian 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 33 10 Music Teacher (Female) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 3 Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 188 Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 2 Laboratory Assistant/School 4 ₹ 25500 18 - 48 7 Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist) 2 ₹ 19900 18 – 33 12 View All Prev Next

The application fee is ₹250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, and Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC).

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹500.

Candidates who appear for CBT 1 will get a partial refund of the application fee (after deduction of bank charges.

Candidates can check post-wise eligibility criteria, the selection process, detailed notification and answers to the frequently asked questions on the RRB websites.