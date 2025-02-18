RRB Recruitment: Last date to apply for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies extended
Originally, the application deadline was February 6. It was first extended to February 16. RRBs have extended it again to February 21.
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have once again extended the application deadline for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies. Candidates can now apply up to February 21 (11:59 pm) at rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply
Originally, the application deadline was February 6. It was first extended to February 16 and then to February 21.
As per the latest notification on the official websites of RRBs, the application form correction window (without fee) will open on February 24 and close on February March 5.
With a modification fee, application forms can be edited between March 6 and 15.
The application fee payment window will remain open till February 23.
RRB Recruitment: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive is for 1,036 vacancies. Check the post-wise vacancy details below.
|Name of the post
|Pay level (as per 7th CPC
|Initial salary
|Age limit (as on January 1, 20250
|Number of vacancies
|Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects
|8
|₹47600
|18 - 48
|187
|Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)
|7
|₹44900
|18 - 38
|3
|Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects
|7
|Rs44900
|18 – 48
|338
|Chief Law Assistant
|7
|₹44900
|18 – 43
|54
|Public Prosecutor
|7
|₹44900
|18 – 35
|20
|Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)
|7
|₹44900
|18 - 48
|18
|Scientific Assistant/Training
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 38
|2
|Junior Translator/Hindi
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|130
|Senior Publicity Inspector
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|3
|Staff and Welfare Inspector
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|59
|Librarian
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 33
|10
|Music Teacher (Female)
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|3
|Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|188
|Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|2
|Laboratory Assistant/School
|4
|₹25500
|18 - 48
|7
|Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist)
|2
|₹19900
|18 – 33
|12
The application fee is ₹250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, and Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC).
The application fee for all other candidates is ₹500.
Candidates who appear for CBT 1 will get a partial refund of the application fee (after deduction of bank charges.
Candidates can check post-wise eligibility criteria, the selection process, detailed notification and answers to the frequently asked questions on the RRB websites.
