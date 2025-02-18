Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB Recruitment: Last date to apply for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies extended

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Originally, the application deadline was February 6. It was first extended to February 16. RRBs have extended it again to February 21.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have once again extended the application deadline for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies. Candidates can now apply up to February 21 (11:59 pm) at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies extended
RRB Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for Ministerial and Isolated vacancies extended

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

Originally, the application deadline was February 6. It was first extended to February 16 and then to February 21.

As per the latest notification on the official websites of RRBs, the application form correction window (without fee) will open on February 24 and close on February March 5.

With a modification fee, application forms can be edited between March 6 and 15.

The application fee payment window will remain open till February 23.

Also read: RRB NTPC exam date news live updates

RRB Recruitment: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is for 1,036 vacancies. Check the post-wise vacancy details below.

Name of the postPay level (as per 7th CPCInitial salaryAge limit (as on January 1, 20250Number of vacancies
Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects8 4760018 - 48187
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)7 4490018 - 383
Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects7Rs4490018 – 48338
Chief Law Assistant7 4490018 – 4354
Public Prosecutor7 4490018 – 3520
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)7 4490018 - 4818
Scientific Assistant/Training6 3540018 – 382
Junior Translator/Hindi6 3540018 – 36130
Senior Publicity Inspector6 3540018 – 363
Staff and Welfare Inspector6 3540018 – 3659
Librarian6 3540018 – 3310
Music Teacher (Female)6 3540018 - 483
Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects6 3540018 - 48188
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)6 3540018 - 482
Laboratory Assistant/School4 2550018 - 487
Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist)2 1990018 – 3312

The application fee is 250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, and Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC).

The application fee for all other candidates is 500.

Candidates who appear for CBT 1 will get a partial refund of the application fee (after deduction of bank charges.

Candidates can check post-wise eligibility criteria, the selection process, detailed notification and answers to the frequently asked questions on the RRB websites.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On