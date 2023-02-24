Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE: Exam deferment plea in SC today latest updates
NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE: Exam deferment plea in SC today latest updates

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court will be hearing plea to postpone NEET PG examination today, February 24, 2023. Latest updates on hearing, exam date and other details below.

NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE Updates: SC to today hear plea to defer exam
NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE Updates: SC to today hear plea to defer exam(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear NEET PG 2023 Postponement petition today, February 24, 2023. The petition will be heard by bench comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta.

The petition has been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023 and also to extend the internship cut off date. The postponement of examination has been demanded by the students as candidates who are doing their internship are not getting enough time to prepare for the examination. 

NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card will be issued on February 27 and result will be declared on March 31, 2023. Latest updates on supreme court hearing, neet pg exam date and other details below. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    NEET Postponement live: Hearing to begin soon 

    NEET Postponement live hearing will begin soon. Now the bench is hearing item number 37. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    NEET PG Exam: Admit card date 

    NEET PG Exam admit card date is February 27, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    NEET PG Postponement: Students wait for SC's decision 

    NEET PG postponement decision is awaited. Students who are all set to appear for NEET PG examination are waiting for Supreme Court hearing to begin. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    NEET PG Supreme Court Hearing: Latest update

    NEET PG Supreme Court Hearing is expected to begin soon. The bench is now hearing item number 37 and NEET PG is listed as item no 53. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 Supreme Court Hearing

    NEET PG 2023 Supreme Court Hearing to begin soon. The latest updates on the hearing will be available here soon after it begins. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023: What petition states 

    NEET PG 2023 petition filed states that after the internship cut off date was extended, candidates from several states again approached NBE requesting them to extend the cut off date and postpone the examination, as more than 13,000 candidates were still ineligible. When they received no reply from NBE, they chose to take recourse to their available legal rights and remedies. Complete details here 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    NEET PG 2023 supreme court: Hearing today 

    NEET PG 2023 Supreme Court hearing today, February 24, 2023. The petition will be heard by bench comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta.

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    NEET application form 2023: Registration dates 

    Opening date of application: January 7, 2023

    Closing date of application: January 27, 2023 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 eligibility: Protests on it

    The eligibility criteria in the information bulletin states that candidates have to complete one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023 to appear for NEET PG 2023 examination.

    Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had then urged the Union health ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

    On January 13, the Health Ministry extended the cut off date of internship, but did not postpone the exam date, which led to less time for many candidates to prepare for the examination.

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    NEET 2023 Exam Date

    NEET 2023 Exam Date is March 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    NEET eligibility: Check here 

    Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023, may appear for NEET PG examination. Later, the internship cut off date was extended till June 30, 2023. 

  • Feb 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023 exam date: March 5

    NEET PG 2023 exam date is March 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses.

neet pg

