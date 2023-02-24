NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE: Exam deferment plea in SC today latest updates

Postpone NEET PG 2023 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear NEET PG 2023 Postponement petition today, February 24, 2023. The petition will be heard by bench comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta.

The petition has been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023 and also to extend the internship cut off date. The postponement of examination has been demanded by the students as candidates who are doing their internship are not getting enough time to prepare for the examination.

NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card will be issued on February 27 and result will be declared on March 31, 2023. Latest updates on supreme court hearing, neet pg exam date and other details below.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON