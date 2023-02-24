NEET PG 2023 Postponement: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea today

The Supreme Court will hear NEET PG 2023 Postponement petition today, February 24, 2023 which is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. The petition filed by the doctors who are aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the post graduate medical examination has been listed before HMJ Ravindra Bhatt and HMJ Dipankar Dutta.

The students have been demanding postponement of the exam as many candidates were ineligible to appear for the NEET PG examination as per the eligibility criteria set by NBE. The eligibility criteria in the information bulletin states that candidates have to complete one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023 to appear for NEET PG 2023 examination.

Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had then urged the Union health ministry to extend the eligibility date to June 30, 2023.

In January 2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) extended the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. With extension of the internship cut- off date, candidates who are doing their internship are not getting enough time to prepare for the examination which led to demand of postponement of examination.

According to the petition filed, after the internship cut off date was extended, candidates from several states again approached NBE requesting them to extend the cut off date and postpone the examination, as more than 13,000 candidates were still ineligible. When they received no reply from NBE, they chose to take recourse to their available legal rights and remedies.