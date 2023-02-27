Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea Live: Supreme Court to resume hearing today
Live

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea Live: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 09:32 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing of the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea resumes today, February 27. Live updates below:

NEET PG 2023 postponement plea, Supreme Court hearing live updates
NEET PG 2023 postponement plea, Supreme Court hearing live updates(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NEET PG 2023, Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court of India will continue hearing petitions for postponement of the NEET PG 2023 entrance exam today, February 27. The petitioners have asked for postponement of NEET PG 2023, scheduled for March 5, to a later date. They have argued that there is not enough time to prepare for the exam. 

Recently, the centre extended the internship cut-off date of NEET PG. During the last hearing, NBE informed the Supreme court that 2.09 lakh students have registered for NEET PG and if the exam is postponed, a date to hold the exam in the near future may not be available. 

Petitioners said that if NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11, which is the internship cut-off date.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that doctors are undergoing internship for 12 hours a day and there is no time for them to prepare for the exam.

The petitioners said the issue raised by them affects around 45,000 candidates.

No order was passed in the last hearing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 27, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: What NBE said in last hearing

    In the last hearing, NBE, who conducts NEET PG, said that 2.09 lakh candidates have applied for NEET PG. If the exam is postponed, a new date may not be available in the near future. 

  • Feb 27, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023: What petitioners want 

    Petitioners have requested postponement of the NEET PG exam, with the primary argument that there is not enough time to prepare for the exam. They have also said that even if the exam is held on May 5, counselling can only begin after August 11, which is the cut-off date for completion of mandatory one-year internship. 

  • Feb 27, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    NEET PG 2023 postponement plea in Supreme Court today

    Supreme Court hearing of the NEET PG 2023 postponement plea resumes today, February 27.

neet pg supreme court

