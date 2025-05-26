NEET PG 2025 final correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link to make edits

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will be closing the window to make final edits in NEET PG 2025 applications on Monday, May 26, 2025. Candidates who applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG 2025 and wish to make corrections with regard to photograph, signature, and thumb impression, can do so on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 final correction window will close today at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to make edits is given here,

As per the board, candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per prescribed image upload guidelines. It said that no further opportunity shall be given to make corrections, and failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images will invite rejection of the application.

The board further informed that candidates who fail to submit duly completed applications with requisite documents and/or fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for rectification will be declared ineligible.

Besides, the NEET PG 2025 Admit Card will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited.

Notably, NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025. The examination will be held in 2 shifts, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The last date of submitting applications was May 7 (till 11:55 PM)

NEET PG is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD/MS and PG Diploma.

For more details, they can visit the board's official website.