KCET Result 2025: KEA begins marks entry for candidates who did not receive ranks

KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the marks entry process for candidates who did not receive ranks in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET 2025). Candidates who did not receive ranks can submit their marks at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Result: KEA begins marks entry for candidates who did not get ranks (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The results of KCET 2025 were announced on May 24.

KEA said some candidates filed complaints that they had cleared the 2nd PU or Class 12th examinations in the previous but the results have not been announced.

Ahead of results, KEA obtained the 2nd PU or Class 12 marks from boards and asked candidates to enter their registration numbers.

“In order to allow the candidates whose CET-2025 results have not been declared due to incorrect entry of the registration number, an online link will be opened from 26-05-2025. In the said link, the candidates should enter the 2nd PU / 12th class marks with the registration number and upload the mark card,” KEA said.

KEA conducted KCET on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

A total of 3,30,787 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 3,11,996 appeared.