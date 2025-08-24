NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Live: NBEMS NEET answer key releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Live: NBEMS NEET answer key will be out on natboard.edu.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Live: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET PG Answer Key 2025 shortly. The date and time of release of the answer key has not been shared by the Board yet. When released. candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the answer key on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in....Read More
The answer key will be released according to a Supreme Court order dated April 29, 2025, in which the highest court directed the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and normalization formulae for transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams.
Along with the correct answer key, the response marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in NEET-PG 2025 shall also be published. The score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation detailed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2025 shall be mentioned too.
The Board is in process of developing an online portal to display the answer keys and responses marked. Same shall be made live at the earliest possible. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key and other details.
