NEET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check answer key when released

NEET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NEET PG provisional answer key will be released on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG Answer Key soon. Once out, candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 will be able to check the provisional key on the official website at natboard.edu.in....Read More

The board will publish the NEET PG answer key following April 29 Supreme Court orders to publish raw scores, answer keys and normalization formulae for transparency in the multi-shift NEET-PG exams.

The NBEMS will also share the responses marked by the candidates to the respective questions, along with the answer key.

The answer key and the responses can be accessed through applicant login at the NEET PG 2025 index page.

This year, the result of the postgraduate medical entrance test was declared on August 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the NBEMS has already released the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats.

The merit list contains candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores and ranks, all India quota ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks, among others.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG Answer Key 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in Login using the answer key download link Check and download the answer key Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal for any assistance.

