NEET UG Registration LIVE: Latest updates on NTA NEET registration dates

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will start the NEET UG Registration likely soon. The NTA NEET registration dates will be announced by the Agency and the application forms will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

The information bulletin will comprise of application fees, admit card details and other information. NEET UG is conducted e for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies. Latest updates on eligibility, selection process, important dates given below.