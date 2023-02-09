NEET-PG 2023 application portal reopens at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has again opened the application portal for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 today, February 9. Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the exam during this window can submit their NEET PG 2023 application forms on natboard.edu.in. A direct link to the application portal is given below.

The application window of NEET PG will close at 11:55 pm on February 12.

NEET PG 2023 registration direct link.

Candidates who will complete their MBBS internships during July 1-August 11, 2023 can apply for the postgraduate entrance test during this window.

The application window has been reopened due to extension of cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11. Previously it was June 30.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” NBEMS said in a notice dated February 7.

NBEMS has also informed that exam cities will be allotted on a first come first serve basis. Candidates can choose exam state and city only from the ones that were available at the end of the previous application window.

“The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window,” NBEMS said.