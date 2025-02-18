NICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for Regional Language Test out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, download link here

National Insurance Corporation Limited has released NICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for the Regional Language Test on February 18, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Regional Language Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for Regional Language Test out, link here

As per the schedule released, the regional language test will be held on February 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025. It will be of qualifying nature only, and no scores will be allotted for it.

Candidates are advised to make their own travel arrangements in advance and have to appear for RLT at their own cost. SC/ST/PwBD candidates shortlisted for the RLT are entitled for reimbursement of second class to & fro railway fare/ bus fare by shortest route, from their place as mentioned in the application, on production of evidence of such travel.

NICL Assistant Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the call letter by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Again click on NICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for Regional Language Test link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of his/her performance in the Phase II (main examination) subject to his/her qualifying the Regional Language Test. Appearing in the Regional Language Test will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post.

The registration process started on October 24 and ended on November 11, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 500 Assistant posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.