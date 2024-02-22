NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card released, admit card link here

NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card out

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes mains 2024 today, February 22. The official website, admissions.nid.edu, is where candidates who are scheduled to sit for the Master of Design main exam can get their NID DAT MDes 2024 admit card.

Candidates can use their email ID and date of birth to download the main admit card.

Results for the MDes DAT Prelims were released on February 16, 2024. Candidates were able to raise rechecking requests till Feb 18.

M.Des. DAT Mains Schedule 2024-25

NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download M.Des. DAT Mains Admit Card 2024-25”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.