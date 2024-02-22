NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card released, admit card link here
NID releases admit card for MDes DAT mains 2024. Candidates can download using email ID and date of birth. Results for MDes DAT Prelims out on Feb 16.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes mains 2024 today, February 22. The official website, admissions.nid.edu, is where candidates who are scheduled to sit for the Master of Design main exam can get their NID DAT MDes 2024 admit card.
Candidates can use their email ID and date of birth to download the main admit card.
M.Des. DAT Mains Admit Card 2024-25 link
Results for the MDes DAT Prelims were released on February 16, 2024. Candidates were able to raise rechecking requests till Feb 18.
M.Des. DAT Mains Schedule 2024-25
NID M.Des. DAT Mains admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download M.Des. DAT Mains Admit Card 2024-25”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.