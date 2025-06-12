NIMCET Answer Key 2025 released at nimcet.admissions.nic.in, file objections by June 13, direct link here

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli released the NIMCET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2025 can now check the NIMCET Answer Key 2025 on the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.' NIMCET Answer Key 2025 has been released at nimcet.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can file objections by June 13, 2025.

Apart from the answer key, the institute has also opened the window to challenge the NIMCET answer key. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so till June 13, 2025 up to 5 PM.

NIIMCET 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025, in single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions.

Part-I time duration was 70 minutes, and it consisted of Mathematics (50 questions).

The Part-II time duration was 30 minutes, and it consisted of Analytical ability and Logical reasoning (40 questions).

The Part-III time duration was 20 minutes, and it consisted of Computer Awareness (20 questions) and English (10 questions).

NIMCET 2025 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can follow the mentioned below to check the answer key:

1. Visit the official website of NIMCET at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the NIMCET Answer Key 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.

5. Download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the official information bulletin, the results of the NIMCET 2025 will be published tentatively on or before June 27. “Successful candidates will get an email containing the link to the website from where the candidate can download the Rank Card,” it added.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIMCET.