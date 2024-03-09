NTA CUET PG admit cards 2024 out for March 12 and March 13, link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released hall tickets or admit cards to the registered candidates of the Common University Entrance Postgraduate Test or CUET PG 2024. The admit cards are released for the March 12 and March 13 examinations. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Candidates can download their Admit Card by using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. CUET PG 2024: Admit cards out for March 12 & 13 exams, download now

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 12th & 13th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.”, reads the official website.

The admit card for candidates whose exams are scheduled for dates beyond March 12 and 13, 2024, will also be released later.

CUET PG 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the candidates login link

Next, click on the admit card link

Enter your application number, and date of birth.

Log in and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should email NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card.