The National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for the NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exam application form can find the direct link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/. NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: Correction window opens at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, link here

The correction window will remain opened till November 6, 2025. Thereafter no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidates concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

Direct link to make corrections here NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. Click on registration link and login to the account.

3. The application form will be displayed.

4. Make corrections in the application form.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.