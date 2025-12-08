NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 dates revised, advance exam city slip out at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised NTA AWAYAM July Exam 202 dates. Candidates who want to appear for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exams can check the revised dates on the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

The examination will be conducted on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 202. But due to unavoidable circumstances, the exam for the 3 courses has been revised.

As per the official notice, Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers, which were scheduled to be held on December 11, will now be held on December 15 and 16, 2025. The Student Psychology paper which was scheduled on December 13, 2025 will now be held on December 16, 2025.

The Agency has also released the advance city intimation slip. The city intimation slip is available to candidates on the official website.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025: How to download exam city slip To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. Click on NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 advance city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case, any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination, she/he can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-4075 9000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at swayam@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.