Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state
The Odisha government has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the All- India NEET-UG 2021 examinations in all the 30 districts of the state instead of selected seven cities.
The request was made by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation still prevailing in the state.
The All India NEET UG Examination is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental and other Colleges/ Institutes in India.
In a letter to NTA Director General, Vineet Joshi on Monday, Mohapatra said the state's plea should be taken into consideration and the NEET UG examination be conducted in all the 30 districts.
The NTA has notified to set up examination centres in seven urban pockets of Odisha namely in Angul, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
In view of COVID-19 pandemic, it will be highly unsafe for students to visit the few examination centres to physically appear for the NEET UG 2021 test. Further, due to frequent lockdown and shutdown imposed by different district administrations the transportation system is very often disrupted making the movement of student's further worse, Mohapatra mentioned in the letter.
"Odisha has got vast tribal pockets having geographically inaccessible areas and far away from the urban centres of the state for which the students of this state may be deprived of appearing the NEET UG as they will have to move long distance for appearing the test," the letter said.
Mohapatra also reminded the NTA about the March 9, 2021 meeting where the state government had raised such an issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam begins
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
- In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today
- JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about medical entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox