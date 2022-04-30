OJEE 2022: Last date to apply on ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the application process for Odisha JEE or OJEE 2022 on Saturday, April 30. Candidates who are yet to apply can go to ojee.nic.in and submit their application forms.

Previously, OJEE 2022 application deadline was April 13 which was later extended.

“This is for the information of all interested candidates that the last date for online application for OJEE - 2022 is extended up to 30.04.2022. Candidates are advised to visit our websites (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com), read the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill On-line Application Form’, which are available in the OJEE websites and submit their online Application Forms as soon as possible, without waiting till the last date,” reads the official notification.

Here's <strong>direct link to apply for OJEE</strong>

How to apply for OJEE 2022

Visit the official website – ojee.nic.in.

Click on ‘Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022’.

Click on ‘Fresh Candidates Registration’.

Register and generate application number, password.

Now, use these credentials to sign in and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the exam fee and submit. Do not forget to take a printout of the final application form.

OJEE is a state level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in Odisha.

