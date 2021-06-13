OPSC Recruitment: DV schedule out for lecturer in Govt Ayurvedic Medical College

Odisha Public Service Commission has released the dates of Document Verification (DV) for recruitment to the posts of lecturer in Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in the state. The written examination was held on April 18. Candidate can check the document verification schedule on the official website of OPSC.

As per the official notification, document verification will be conducted on June 23 and June 24 at the office of the Odisha Public Service Commission, 19, Dr. PK Parija Road, Cuttack - 753001.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Candidates have to bring a hard copy of the application form, documents with photocopies, and duly filled the attestation form (check the official notification for more details).

The documents are to be submitted by the candidates in person on the scheduled date.

A total of 41 candidates are shortlisted for document verification.

Candidates are required to furnish an RT-PCR test negative report obtained within 48 hours before the date of the DV.

Note: Check the detailed notification on the official website of OPSC.