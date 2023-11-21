close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / OSEPA JT 2023 answer key out at osepa.odisha.gov.in, download link here

OSEPA JT 2023 answer key out at osepa.odisha.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2023 02:04 PM IST

OSEPA JT 2023 answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority has released OSEPA JT 2023 answer key on November 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Teacher written examination can download the answer key through the official website of OSEPA at osepa.odisha.gov.in.

OSEPA JT 2023 answer key out at osepa.odisha.gov.in, download link here
OSEPA JT 2023 answer key out at osepa.odisha.gov.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The CBT exam was started on November 3 and ended on November 17, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key and raise objections. As per the official notice, the objection management link will be available from November 21 to November 23, 2023. The candidates can submit their response/ objection in the link in the portal during the above period only. To raise objections, candidates will have to click on objection form tab by clicking (+) button.

Direct link to download OSEPA JT 2023 answer key

OSEPA JT 2023 answer key: How to download

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to download the answer key.

  • Visit the official website of OSEPA at osepa.odisha.gov.in.
  • Click on OSEPA JT 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) under School and Mass Education Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSEPA.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
