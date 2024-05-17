 OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for Livestock Inspector, Forester & Forest Guard released, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for Livestock Inspector, Forester & Forest Guard released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2024 03:40 PM IST

OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for various posts have been released. The download link is given here.

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for Livestock Inspector, Forester & Forest Guard. Candidates who have appeared for written examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for various posts released, download link here
OSSSC Answer Key 2023 for various posts released, download link here

The written examination for the post of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard under CRE 2023 (II) was held from April 24 to May 7, 2024. The answer key has been released today, May 17 and the objection window will remain opened till May 23, 2024.

Candidates will be able to see the answer keys to each question and file their objections challenging the answer keys so published. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download OSSSC Answer Key 2023

OSSSC Answer Key 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
  • Click on OSSSC login link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All objections must be filled with supportive documents in the specified box provided for the purpose latest by May 23, 2024 after which the same will be disabled automatically. No objection shall be entertained through e-mail, by post, in person or in any other mode under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
