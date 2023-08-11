Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: Registration date extended till August 17, apply at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: Registration date extended till August 17, apply at yet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 03:37 PM IST

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 registration date has been extended till August 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023. The last date to apply for the examination has been extended till August 17, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till August 10, 2023, which has been extended.

The examination will be conducted on September 29, 2023 in pen and paper mode. The question paper will be objective type and the duration of the examination will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The question paper will be bilingual- English and Hindi.

Direct link to apply for PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on login.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.

