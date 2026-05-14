Vardhaman Mahavir Open University will release the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 on May 14, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Rajasthan BSTC exam can find the direct link to download through the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com. Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 releasing today at predeled.e-raj.in, here's how to download

The Rajasthan BSTC exam 2026 will be held on May 20, 2026 at various exam centres across the state.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026: How to download Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan BSTC.