Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window open till June 21 at ptetvmoukota2025.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window will close on June 21 at ptetvmoukota2025.in. The details are given below. 

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has opened the window to challenge the answer key for Rajasthan PTET 2025 on June 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 and want to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Candidates who want to raise objections can do so till June 21, 2025. at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
The deadline to challenge the answer key is June 21, 2025, till 11:59 PM. 

Notably, candidates need to submit proof and the prescribed fee. The official notification states, “Objections lodged without required proof/fee/without online/by anyone other than the candidates appearing in the said examination will not be considered. The fee deposited for objection will not be refunded.”

The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. was conducted in all 41 districts of Rajasthan on June 15, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

Following this, the answer key was released. 

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to raise objections against the answer key: 

  1. Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the fill objection form section. 
  3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. 
  4. Check the option to raise objections against specific questions as desired. 
  5. Submit the necessary proof, and pay the fee. 
  6. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same. 

Step 6: The final amount after all the objections will be given by the University in the last. Pay the fees and take the receipt for future reference.

In case of any technical difficulty in filing the above online objection, candidates can contact by e-mail on ptetvmoukota2025.in or on phone number at 0744-2471156, 6367026526.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window open till June 21 at ptetvmoukota2025.in, details here
